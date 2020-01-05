Section 144 to be in force in Maradu on January 11, 12

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be in force within 200-metre radius of the residential complexes being demolished on January 11 and 12 at Maradu between 9 a.m. and the time when the Fire and Rescue Services Department issues the all-clear sign for people to return to the area.

District Collector S. Suhas said the decision was part of safety arrangements being made for the demolition of the four residential structures that have been ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court. He was speaking to the press after a meeting of stakeholders here at the Ernakulam Guest House

There will be a rehearsal of the demolition exercise on January 10 to familiarise people with the processes. There would be three sirens to warn the people about the explosions being conducted, he said. The first would be half-an-hour before the explosion, the second 10 minutes before and the last during the explosion.

Traffic will not be held up on the National Highway Bypass for long. There would only be a brief hold-up, he added.

Control room

A control room will be opened to coordinate the efforts and to ensure the safety of all. People would be instructed on the dos and don’ts through a campaign by the district administration, said the Collector.

The authorities were ready for the demolition, he said, and pointed out that the public would be allowed to gather at vantage points to witness the explosion, considering the curiosity the event has raised.

Around 2,000 people will be evacuated on the day and there will be temporary shelters and health care facilities for the evacuees. There would be transport facilities and pick-up points arranged for the people who would be shifted, he added.

People would be able to return to their places once the all-clear sign was issued by the Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel, who would examine the sites after cleaning up dust and rubble from the area, said the Collector.