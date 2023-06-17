‘Secret syndicates’ of Left-affiliated teachers at work in government colleges to help SFI activists, alleges Shiyas

June 17, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - KOCHI

‘Secret syndicates’ led by Left-affiliated teachers are at work on government college campuses to help activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) clear exams, District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas has alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Shiyas said he would write to the Governor seeking a comprehensive probe into the issue. The State government and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] were determined to protect erring SFI leaders, he added.

The same ‘secret syndicate’ was behind lavishing marks on P.M. Arsho, the State secretary of SFI. There was criminal conspiracy behind SFI activists being helped to clear exams with ease. It emboldened the likes of former SFI leader K. Vidya to forge certificates, alleged Mr. Shiyas.

“Teachers of CPI(M)-affiliated organisations donating marks to students despite them not attending even a single day’s class during a semester should be investigated,” he said.

He alleged that the vice principal, who was principal-in-charge of Attappady Government College, seemed to have been threatened into submission in the case related to the fake experience certificate produced by Vidya during an interview in that college. Efforts were being made to make the vice principal the scapegoat to protect Vidya, he added.

A criminal conspiracy by a Left-affiliated teachers’ organisation was under way to destroy the fake certificate. The Kerala police should protect the teachers espousing the truth, he said.