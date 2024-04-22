Secret pact between LDF, UDF in Kerala to trade votes: BJP

April 22, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive committee member P.K. Krishnadas has alleged that there is a tacit understanding between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala to trade votes to defeat the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10-year-rule of the Modi government would benefit the BJP in this election and the party would perform well in the State, he claimed at the ‘Vote and Talk’ election-related meet-the-press programme held at the Ernakulam Press Club on Monday.

Mr. Krishnadas said a tri-cornered fight was on in all constituencies in the State. Representatives of the National Democratic Alliance in the State would reach the Lok Sabha after this election as the electorate had accepted the guarantees of the Prime Minister, he claimed.

He alleged that Left and United fronts, who were alliance partners in the INDIA bloc, were hoodwinking voters by opposing each other in Kerala. “An absurd drama is being played out where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is criticising Rahul Gandhi, who is a key face of the INDIA alliance,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.