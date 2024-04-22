ADVERTISEMENT

Secret pact between LDF, UDF in Kerala to trade votes: BJP

April 22, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive committee member P.K. Krishnadas has alleged that there is a tacit understanding between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala to trade votes to defeat the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10-year-rule of the Modi government would benefit the BJP in this election and the party would perform well in the State, he claimed at the ‘Vote and Talk’ election-related meet-the-press programme held at the Ernakulam Press Club on Monday.

742 polling stations termed ‘vulnerable’ in Kerala, 1,161 are ‘critical’

Mr. Krishnadas said a tri-cornered fight was on in all constituencies in the State. Representatives of the National Democratic Alliance in the State would reach the Lok Sabha after this election as the electorate had accepted the guarantees of the Prime Minister, he claimed.

Kerala General Election 2024 full schedule | All you need to know about the Lok Sabha election in Kerala

He alleged that Left and United fronts, who were alliance partners in the INDIA bloc, were hoodwinking voters by opposing each other in Kerala. “An absurd drama is being played out where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is criticising Rahul Gandhi, who is a key face of the INDIA alliance,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US