Second Water Metro ferry launched

The second of the 23 battery-powered Water Metro ferries that was under construction at the Cochin Shipyard was launched on Monday.

Seventy-five per cent of its work is over, and the rest will be completed shortly.

The pending work includes outfitting and shaft alignment, to be followed by basin trials and sea trials. The vessel will be handed over to Kochi Metro Rail Limited after that.

The first ferry had been handed over to the metro agency in the last week of December. Its trial run has begun from the Vyttila Water Metro terminal.

In this, fast charging and integrated transport management and communication systems will be put to trial for 10 days, said a press release.