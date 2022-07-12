Second Water Metro ferry handed over to KMRL

Water Metro ferries at the Cochin Shipyard. Three more boats will be delivered to the metro agency later this month.

The Cochin Shipyard handed over the second ferry of the total 23 Water Metro ferries that Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had placed orders for.

Three more of the first lot of five boats (that are needed for commencing the Water Metro’s operation in the High Court-Vypeen-Bolgatty corridor) will be handed over to KMRL later this month, shipyard sources said.

Each electric ferry can accommodate a total of 100 passengers. KMRL had said that the first lot of ferries would operate from September, before Onam. The terminals at High Court, Vypeen and Bolgatty Island are nearing completion for the operation of the vessels, KMRL sources said.