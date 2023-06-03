Second phase of work to shield Chellanam coast to begin soon, says Collector

June 03, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The second phase of tetrapod wall erection to protect Chellanam coast is expected to begin soon.

An estimate of the expenditure was ready, and work could start as soon as administrative sanction was received, said District Collector N.S.K. Umesh. He was speaking after visiting the coastal village on Saturday and reviewing preparations for the rainy season.

According to reliable sources, the second phase of work, which will start around 100 metres south of Puthenthode gap will require nearly ₹300 crore and will also involve erecting tetrapod walls and building sea groynes to prevent erosion. Work on the 7.32-km segment in the first phase began north of the Chellanam fishing harbour and ended south of Puthenthode gap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chellanam panchayat vice president Anila Sebastian said the work that was completed had given confidence to residents. Those living in the segment where the tetrapod wall has come up have expressed satisfaction with the work as the segment now appears safe from rough sea conditions.

A 500-metre walkway too has been constructed along the tetrapod wall towards the end of the north segment.

Temporary work

A communication from the Public Relations department (PRD) said while 7.32 km of work had been completed, sand bag walls would be built in areas not covered by tetrapods. An amount of ₹14 lakh has been allotted for temporary work ahead of rains from the disaster management fund. The temporary structure is expected to provide safety cover to Kannamaly, Chirakkadavu, and Kattiparambu areas.

However, some have warned against more intense waves hitting the shores along Kannamaly and Kattiparambu segments as a result of the sea protection work, including groynes, undertaken in the southern side. Calling for a comprehensive action plan to protect the Chellanam-Fort Kochi beach area, V.T. Sebastian of Chellanam Janakiya Vedhi said sea erosion in the remaining portion of the coast could be more severe.

He also slammed reports that attempted to create an impression that seawall cover had been provided across the panchayat coast. Of the total of around 15.5 km of coast under Chellanam, only 7.32 km have been covered so far, he said.

The PRD communication quoted panchayat president K.D. Prasad as saying that erection of sand bags in 12 wards, which had not been covered by the tetrapod wall, was in progress. Work to remove accumulated sand in wards 15 and 16 too have been undertaken.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.