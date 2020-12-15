Kochi

Second entrance to South station opened

With the introduction of additional train services, the entrance to platform No. 6 at the Ernakulam South Junction will be open for passengers from 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Entry for all passengers and exit for intrastate passengers will be allowed through the entrance. To ensure compliance of COVID-19 guidelines, passengers arriving by train from other States should leave the station only through the main entrance, close to the first platform. As per the COVID-19 protocol, only passengers with confirmed reservation tickets will be allowed to enter the station. Platform tickets will not be issued. All are to wear face masks properly and maintain hand hygiene and avoid crowding, the Railways said.

