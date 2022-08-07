Kochi

Second edition of Dostas International Maritime Seminar from August 9 in Kochi 

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 07, 2022 23:27 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 23:28 IST

The second edition of Dostas International Maritime Seminar organised by Department of Ship Technology Alumni Society (DOSTAS) of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) would be held at Crowne Plaza here on August 9 and 10.

The two-day event will provide a venue to exchange information, showcase latest innovations, explore collaborations, to probe business opportunities, and to take stock of trends and issues in the sector. A total of 750 delegates are expected to attend the seminar that will be inaugurated by Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...