Second edition of Dostas International Maritime Seminar from August 9 in Kochi
750 delegates expected to attend seminar
The second edition of Dostas International Maritime Seminar organised by Department of Ship Technology Alumni Society (DOSTAS) of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) would be held at Crowne Plaza here on August 9 and 10.
The two-day event will provide a venue to exchange information, showcase latest innovations, explore collaborations, to probe business opportunities, and to take stock of trends and issues in the sector. A total of 750 delegates are expected to attend the seminar that will be inaugurated by Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve.
