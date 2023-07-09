Second edition of ‘Cubethon’ from July 29

July 09, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The second edition of ‘Cubethon’, which claims to be Kerala’s biggest student hackathon, will be held from July 29.

Organised by Cubet, a digital solutions provider, the hackathon calls for engineering students and technology enthusiasts to pitch their ideas and solve problems using technology. Cubet is partnering with Nasscom for this year’s event. The theme of ‘Cubethon 2023’ is ‘Bridging the gap from college to business’, according to a release.

The event is open to students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degree in engineering, computer science, or any IT-related field from an educational institution in India. The participants may register as a team of three to five members. The last date for registration is July 10. Ten of the best teams will be selected on July 14. The event will begin on July 29 with a live coding session. The top five teams will be selected on August 1. The finale would take place on August 5 with the final presentation of ideas and a viva session, the release said.

The winning teams will get a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and the opportunity to qualify for seed funding of ₹10 lakh. Ideas that qualify for seed funding will move to the start-up phase, where they can access incubators and further seed funding. Qualified teams would also be given guidance and mentorship to help transform their ideas into successful businesses, the release added.

