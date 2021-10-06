Second dose vaccine for target population in Ernakulam in three months

Special camps to be organised at hospitals, colleges, and outreach centres under ‘Sponsor-a-Jab’ programme

The Ernakulam district administration hopes to achieve the objective of providing the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the target population within three months.

Around 47.4% of those in the category of 18 years and above had received the second dose, according to official estimates. District Collector Jafar Malik said various programmes would be organised in the coming days to realise the objective.

They include special vaccination camps at government hospitals, outreach centres, colleges, and private hospitals figuring under the ‘Sponsor-a-Jab’ initiative of the district administration and the Health Department. Vaccines will be given free of cost at these centres. People can also receive the second dose after making payment prescribed for private hospitals.

Those who have received Covaxin can receive the second dose after 28 days, while the corresponding period for those who have taken Covishield is 84 days. According to data available with the Health Department, the district has 105 government vaccination centres, 80 outreach centres under local bodies, and 84 private vaccination centres.

The public can register online or contact the local bodies concerned to receive the vaccine under spot registration. They can also contact accredited social health activists to be included in the free spot registration process. Around 90% of online slots have been reserved for those who are yet to receive the second dose.

Vaccines will be available for free at hospitals participating in the Sponsor-a-Jab project. College managements can contact the Health Department to organise special camps for students. Non-voluntary organisations can also participate in the vaccination campaign.

The second dose campaign will be strengthened among migrant workers in the district under the Guest Vaccination Programme. Mr. Malik said local bodies that completed the second dose programme at the earliest would get prizes.