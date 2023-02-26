ADVERTISEMENT

Seawall construction along Chellanam coast nearing completion

February 26, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Seawall construction along some segments of the Chellanam coast is nearing completion. The seawall to protect the coast from high waves, especially during the rainy season, is being constructed by deploying concrete tetrapods.

A communication from the district administration said that 90% of the work for deployment of tetrapods for the seawall was complete. In the first phase of seashore protection, works will be completed on a 7.32-km section between Chellanam fishing harbour and Puthenthode beach. At the same time, work is progressing on the walkway along the segment as on the six groynes near the Bazaar area.

A total of 60,982 tetrapods, each weighing two tonnes, 53,053 tetrapods of 3.5 tonnes each, and 7,602 tetrapods of five tonnes each are needed for completion of the first segment. Of the total requirement, 60,866 tetrapods of two tonnes each; 51,725 tetrapods of 3.5 tonnes each, and 4,436 tetrapods of five tonnes each have already been cast. The remaining tetrapods will be cast by next month.

Work on casting of tetrapods began on January, 25, 2022. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the work on seawall construction and groynes on June 11, 2022. The work is being carried out using ₹344 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, and is being overseen by the Irrigation department. The seawall construction has been designed based on a study by the National Centre for Coastal Research, Chennai.

