Seats available for language classes in Cusat

31 July 2021 01:50 IST

A few more seats are available in the short-term online evening course in Communicative English, German, and French programmes conducted by the Department of English and Foreign Languages of Cusat from August 9.

The fee for each of these language programmes is ₹7,100, ₹9,200 and ₹8,200 respectively. A pass in Plus Two is the eligibility. There’s no age bar. Contact 6282167298/ email: DEFL@cusat.ac.in for details.

