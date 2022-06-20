Searches held to detect input tax credit fraud in Perumbavoor

The officials of State Goods and Services Tax Department on Monday carried out searches at the residences of four persons in Perumbavoor suspected to be involved in availing input tax credit on the basis of invoices issued by fraudulent entities.

The search was a follow-up of the raids held at 12 places in Perumbavoor on June 3 after reports emerged about the illegal activity under the guise of sale of iron scrap. The searches were held at the residences of Ansar Ali and Rinshad, suspected to be the masterminds behind the tax fraud. The investigation teams also raided the houses of two others suspected to be close to the two main accused.

An official release said that they had created fake bills to the tune of ₹125 crore , resulting in the fraudulent availing and utilisation of input tax to the tune of ₹13 crore. The searches were carried out in association with the personnel of the Kerala Armed Police 1 Battalion in Thripunithura.