Search using drone to track suspected leopard

A search assisted by a drone for a suspected leopard on the loose was launched by the Forest department in Vengoor panchayat in Ernakulam district, on Thursday.

A 30-member team of Forest officials and the local residents undertook the search for the animal in the panchayat wards bordering the forest area.

The presence of the animal was suspected along these areas in consecutive days earlier this week with domestic animals, including dogs, coming under its attack. This was immediately after an animal, suspected to be the same one, had made similar attacks in the neighbouring Kottapady panchayat.

Cage set

Following the development, a delegation from Vengoor panchayat led by president Shilpa Sudheesh had visited Divisional Forest Officer Ravikumar Meena to draw his attention to the matter. A cage was also placed to trap the animal in its wake.

Forest officials have asked people to be on the guard since the animal has not potentially ventured out for hunting prey in the past couple of days.