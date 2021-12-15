Search to resume for location to rehabilitate traders

Kochi

15 December 2021 00:23 IST

Relocating shops at Fashion Street necessary for Mullassery Canal restoration, says Mayor

The search for a new location to rehabilitate 74 traders who have set up their shops at Fashion Street, which has come up on slabs laid across the Mullassery Canal, will resume shortly.

The search was warranted after a proposal for temporarily relocating the shops to a holding of the Ernakulam Maharaja’s College near the college ground had to be dropped following stiff opposition from the college authorities and a section of the general public. The Irrigation Department, which has been entrusted with task of unclogging the canal, has insisted that the shops and other encroachments along the canal be removed for initiating the work. The unclogging of the canal has been proposed as part of Operation Breakthrough, the project that aims to ameliorate the city flood situation.

“We need to relocate the traders as it is necessary for initiating the work. The traders will be brought back to the area after the completion of the canal work. These traders were rehabilitated in the canal area by the Kochi Corporation some 20 years ago,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Advertising

Advertising

Those opposing the temporary rehabilitation of the traders turned a blind eye to the fact that no portion of the Maharaja’s college ground would be used for the purpose and the traders will be brought back to the original location after the completion of the canal restoration work. The city administration will join hands with the district administration and the Ernakulam MLA for the rehabilitation, he said.

Earlier, the authorities had toyed with the idea of using the space of the pump house of the Kerala Water Authority near the canal. The idea had to be dropped as the location was found unusable.

According to Mr. Anilkumar, some suggestions regarding a few locations have come up from various quarters including Ernakulam MLA T. J. Vinod. The Kochi Mayor, the District Collector and the MLA together will inspect the sites shortly to select the ideal one. The traders need to be relocated for the crucial project, he said.

Meanwhile, those at the Irrigation Department are busy vetting the bids submitted by various agencies that have evinced interest in taking up the canal restoration work. The technical bids have been sent for the approval of the State authorities. The financial bids of the agencies that have submitted feasible technical bids will be considered shortly. The selection notice will be issued to the agency picked up for the job only when the shops and other encroachments are removed, he said.