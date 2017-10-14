Search on for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run

KOCHI: Three migrant workers engaged in Kochi metro work were mowed down by a tanker lorry in a case of hit-and-run on the national highway at Muttom Thaikkavu late on Thursday night. One sustained injuries in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Bablu Mansingh, 42, Umesh Kumar, 23, and Suryakant, 32. They were from Uttar Pradesh. Another worker, Indradutt, 22, also from UP, was admitted to a nearby hospital with minor head injuries and abrasions. He has been admitted to ICU for a 24-hour monitoring as a precautionary measure, hospital sources said. His condition is said to be stable.

The tragedy struck around 12 midnight when the workers were returning after putting up a barricade along the national highway to regulate traffic owing to metro work. According to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) sources, all the four were employed by L&T and were engaged to clean up metro pier caps.

Lorry identified

Meanwhile, the Aluva police said the lorry bearing Gujarat registration number had been identified based on the CCTV footage of 10.34 p.m. at Paliekkara toll plaza. The vehicle has been identified as bearing registration number ‘GJ-01-DZ-0587’, the police said, maintaining that they had alerted all police stations and sought people’s help to locate it.

The lorry had smashed the barricade and ran over the workers who were walking along the road. While Bablu and Umesh Kumar were killed on the spot, Suryakant succumbed to head injuries and circulatory failure at a hospital in the early hours of Friday. The bodies were subjected to inquest at the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital. The vehicle is yet to be traced.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide). District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla said L&T was taking steps to send the bodies of the deceased home. The District Labour Officer has been directed to follow-up on the matter.

“While the lorry driver committed a grave offence by speeding away after the accident, the barricades that the workers were placing on the highway did not have proper reflectors. The workers were not wearing reflective jackets, neither was there adequate street lighting in the area. All that they had was a reflective baton,” police sources said.

While the police observed that the driver would have been taken by surprise, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) sources said he might have dozed off, leading to the accident.