Search on for missing fisherman

The Coast Guard is continuing its efforts to locate Anthony Raj, 52, a fisherman who went missing after leaving the shores of Kochi on a fibre-reinforced catamaran registered in Tamil Nadu on June 3.

A Defence press release said here on Thursday that the Coast Guard district headquarters for Kerala and Mahe had received a message about Mr. Raj going missing on June 3. Following this, the agency conducted a search over a wide area using an interceptor boat. A vessel from Mangalore was also diverted to augment the search. There was aerial search too using a helicopter, but the fisherman could not be located, the release said.

The efforts were still in progress for the fisherman, it said.