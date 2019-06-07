Kochi

Search on for missing fisherman

more-in

The Coast Guard is continuing its efforts to locate Anthony Raj, 52, a fisherman who went missing after leaving the shores of Kochi on a fibre-reinforced catamaran registered in Tamil Nadu on June 3.

A Defence press release said here on Thursday that the Coast Guard district headquarters for Kerala and Mahe had received a message about Mr. Raj going missing on June 3. Following this, the agency conducted a search over a wide area using an interceptor boat. A vessel from Mangalore was also diverted to augment the search. There was aerial search too using a helicopter, but the fisherman could not be located, the release said.

The efforts were still in progress for the fisherman, it said.

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2019 10:18:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/search-on-for-missing-fisherman/article27585639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story