Search committee formed to select Director of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre

July 02, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala government has formed a four-member expert committee to examine and recommend the qualifications and experience required for the Director of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre.

Director of Medical Education, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, and Director of the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, will be the members.

Director of Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalassery, will be the convener. The panel has been asked to submit its report within one month.

The earlier attempts of a search committee to identify a director had failed as no suitable persons could not be found out.

