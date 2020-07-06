Seaport-Airport Road extension may take up to four years

A view of the Seaport-Airport Road.

Kochi

06 July 2020 20:39 IST

RBDCK sets one-year deadline to acquire land on 6.50-km stretch

Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited (RBDCK) has set a year’s deadline to acquire land on the 6.50-km Naval Armament Depot (NAD)-Mahilalayam stretch of the Seaport-Airport Road and another one-and-a-half years to hew out a four-lane road there as part of works to establish airport connectivity for the Seaport-Airport corridor.

The stretch, where land acquisition is under way, forms part of the 14.40-km-long extension of the road from HMT Junction to Cochin International Airport, a project that is estimated to cost ₹600 crore. The KIIFB had sanctioned ₹330 crore for readying the NAD-Mahilalayam stretch, including to acquire 65 acres. This will be followed by work to realise the 4.20-km Chowara-Airport stretch, at a cost of approximately ₹210 crore. This might take another year and a half, RBDCK sources said.

The RBDCK has already completed extension of Seaport-Airport Road from HMT Junction to NAD, a distance of 2.7 km and the 1-km-long Mahilalayam-Chowara stretch. A total of 140 acres was the quantum of land estimated to be required to extend the road beyond HMT Junction. The State government is shortly expected to take a call on acquiring 4 acres from HMT and six acres from NAD, to realise the airport extension that is being built at a 45-metre-width. It had been decided to fast-track the process at a meeting held here early this year, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

The RBDCK, which commissioned a largely two-lane HMT Junction-Irumpanam Seaport-Airport Road in 2002, had widened the HMT Junction-Bharat Matha College stretch to four lane over two years ago.

“Subsequently, the entire Seaport-Airport Road was handed over to PWD. Now, it is up to them to widen the stretch up to Collectorate Junction and from Infopark Junction to Irumpanam, resurface it and install street lights. The KMRL is expected to widen the Collectorate Jn.-Infopark Jn. stretch as part of metro’s Kakkanad extension. The RBDCK had acquired land at a width ranging from 25 m to 30 m to facilitate the four-laning work on the entire stretch,” they added.