Seaport-Airport Road extension gets impetus

The long-pending extension of the Seaport-Airport Road to the international airport has received a shot in the arm, with a meeting convened here on Monday by Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran deciding to fast-track the project, by resolving issues regarding land acquisition with HMT and Naval Armament Depot (NAD).

A government decision had long been awaited on the demands raised by the two agencies to surrender land, following which the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) was unable to complete the road’s airport extension despite the expiry of numerous deadlines.

₹16-cr. compensation

Mr. Sudhakaran said he would recommend to the government to hand over ₹16 crore to HMT as compensation for four acres of land that the firm owned and would be acquired for the road project. The amount will be handed over once it is approved by the Finance Ministry.

The road project also needs six acres of land from NAD. The Navy had demanded either a flyover in the vicinity or a two-lane road, as a pre-condition.

The government has decided to widen the road to two-lane, since the Navy had raised concerns that congestion along the stretch would increase when the Seaport-Airport Road was extended up to the airport. Officials of RBDCK, NAD and HMT participated in the meeting.

Four-laning

Of the total 11.30-km stretch of the road that was built 15 years ago to link the airport and the seaport, the stretch from HMT Junction to Bharata Mata College was widened and made into a four-lane about two years ago. The remaining 8.5-km busy, accident-prone portion from the college to Irumpanam has not been developed or resurfaced, due to shortage of funds.

The RBDCK has sought ₹190 crore to widen this corridor since thousands of lorries carrying fuel, chemicals and LPG from Kochi Refinery and other industrial units vie for space with passenger vehicles on the stretch.

Palarivattom flyover

Later, addressing mediapersons, Mr. Sudhakaran said the Public Works Department (PWD) would apprise the High Court of the futility of doing a load test on Palarivattom flyover, which had been closed since May following detection of cracks.

This is because the structure already has numerous cracks wider than 3 mm which is the maximum permissible limit.

Experts who inspected the structure and did studies – from ‘Metroman’ E. Sreedharan to those from IIT-Madras and the five-member expert committee set up by the State Government – have stated that there is no need for a load test. Such demands to conduct further tests would delay the structure’s rehabilitation, said the Minister.