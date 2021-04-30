Sealed vents and makeshift partitions behind blazes in Kochi

Fire and Rescue Services had a tough time containing blaze in building on Wednesday

Fire and rescue services personnel who fought a major blaze in a building on Electronic Street in Kochi on Wednesday had a horror time thanks to the tinkering with the building structure that hampered unhindered firefighting.

Firefighters lament that they come across two very common impediments in all major fire breakouts at shops and commercial establishments, which was the case in the recent fire as well.

“Most buildings will have the vents permanently sealed primarily as a precaution against theft. Temporary partitions using highly inflammatory objects add to fire outbreak vulnerability. Such cloistered atmosphere creates a pressure cooker-like situation leading to stoking of smoke and spread of fire at double-quick pace making an already hazardous job of firefighting even more dangerous,” said K.K. Shiju, Ernakulam Regional Fire Officer. He lamented that in the absence of Fire Safety Rules, fire and rescue services remain handicapped in taking penal measures against violators.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said a meeting of the Fire and Rescue Services Department and corporation officials would be held after the pandemic subsides, to find a lasting solution to the problem. “It has often been noticed that while high-rises mandated to take no-objection certificates from the Fire Department do have firefighting systems, major fire breakouts often took place in smaller and relatively older buildings with no such fire safety obligations under the Building Rules. This lacuna needs to be addressed,” he said.

A merchant on condition of anonymity said makeshift partitions were rampant at shops and establishments across the city, and that building owners and tenants were partners in the crime. “While building owners do it to increase the rented space and enhance their income, tenants do it often to save the cost of renting separate godown space,” he said.

P.S. Paul, who runs a shop dealing in office stationary at the extremely congested and vulnerable Broadway, said most traders overlook the need for even basic firefighting equipment like fire extinguishers, which could prove very effective in controlling any potentially serious fire breakouts during daytime in the bud. “Most shop owners now do not power off the main switch at night after business hours, to keep their CCTVs running, thus leaving a potential possibility for fire breakouts,” he added.

His shop was gutted in a fire back in 2000 when the shops still had tiled roofs, and a thief entered a shop in the neighbourhood by removing tiles and left a candle burning that triggered a major fire.