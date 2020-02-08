Seafood show unveils a range of products, technologies

The technology expo held as part of the three-day India International Seafood Show which began here on Friday, is worth a visit for the latest technological interventions in the global aquaculture sector with focus on India.

Seafood India, an initiative of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), is a one-stop shop for export-quality processed seafood products from across the country. The facility, which sells ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat value-added products, speaks of products developed by prominent fisheries research institutions such as CMFRI and CIFT, besides selling and displaying value-added marine products of exporters, said a press release here.

Just as nutritious feed is vital to the growth of aquatic animals, value-addition is equally important, said MPEDA Chairman K.S. Srinivas. “We are into stricter quality control alongside enhanced production and diversification,” he added.

According to Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), value-addition merits higher emphasis for the country’s seafood products to access more markets abroad. “Clearly, we are poised for such a change,” said Jagdish Fofandi, president of Kochi-based SEAI.

The seafood exhibition is spread over 7,000 square metres and showcases a wide range of products based on automated and IT-aided pre-processing, processing, and storage technologies for value-addition. Besides, they provide an opening for service providers such as logistics and certifying/testing segments.

With Vannamei shrimps turning out to be the stars of seafood industry in India, Vannamei culture is of special importance, and the seafood show emphasises the point. Vannamei shrimp formed the bulk of the 6.10 lakh tonnes of frozen shrimp exported from India in the last financial year out of a total of 13.92 lakh tonnes of seafood exports.

The stalls showcase the A to Z of the seafood industry, especially aquaculture ranging from shrimp feed to gloves and working suits for seafood factories.