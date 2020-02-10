Seafood Show concludes

The India International Seafood Show (IISS-2020), which was organised by the Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), concluded here on Sunday.

The event showcased the latest technological interventions in aquaculture and deliberated on matters that could give a fillip to the sector ahead of the next summit in Kolkata in 2022.

“Our seafood sector can improve with a joint effort by key ministries like Commerce, Fisheries, Environment, and Health. This key point found highlight at IISS-2020,” said K.S. Srinivas, Chairman, MPEDA, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry as an autonomous nodal agency for the holistic development of seafood industry.

Recalling that MPEDA had proposed to the Centre to renovate 25 fishing harbours across the country, Mr. Srinivas said the plan was to start the ₹2,500-crore project with upgradation and modernisation of the harbours at Thoppumpady in Kochi and Nizampattanam in Andhra Pradesh. “A detailed project report with Ernst and Young as consultants will be ready in a month. Once approved, we will form a special purpose vehicle to implement the project,” he added.