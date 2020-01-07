Seafood fest at CMFRI

A seafood festival will be a major public event at the four-day symposium organised by the Marine Biological Association of India on the CMFRI campus in the city.

The festival comes with a variety of preparations for seafood lovers. A novelty for Kochiites will perhaps be dishes dominated by octopus that include biriyani, puttu, momos and other snacks.

The other preparations to be made available include mussels (kallummakkaya), clam, squid, shrimp, crab, fish and oysters.

Indigenous seafood delicacies prepared by people of Lakshadweep will be another major attraction at the event, said the organisers here. The seafood festival is open between 12 noon and 8 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday.