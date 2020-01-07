Seafood fest at CMFRI

A seafood festival will be a major public event at the four-day symposium organised by the Marine Biological Association of India on the CMFRI campus in the city.
The festival comes with a variety of preparations for seafood lovers. A novelty for Kochiites will perhaps be dishes dominated by octopus that include biriyani, puttu, momos and other snacks.
The other preparations to be made available include mussels (kallummakkaya), clam, squid, shrimp, crab, fish and oysters.
Indigenous seafood delicacies prepared by people of Lakshadweep will be another major attraction at the event, said the organisers here. The seafood festival is open between 12 noon and 8 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.