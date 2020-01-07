Kochi

Seafood fest at CMFRI

more-in

A seafood festival will be a major public event at the four-day symposium organised by the Marine Biological Association of India on the CMFRI campus in the city.

The festival comes with a variety of preparations for seafood lovers. A novelty for Kochiites will perhaps be dishes dominated by octopus that include biriyani, puttu, momos and other snacks.

The other preparations to be made available include mussels (kallummakkaya), clam, squid, shrimp, crab, fish and oysters.

Indigenous seafood delicacies prepared by people of Lakshadweep will be another major attraction at the event, said the organisers here. The seafood festival is open between 12 noon and 8 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 7:03:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/seafood-fest-at-cmfri/article30504465.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY