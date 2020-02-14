Seafood exports to China on the rise

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China is unlikely to impact the seafood export to the country, according to a communication from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).
Seafood exports to China increased substantially in the current financial year when compared with the same period previous year. During April-December 2019, the exports stood at 2,42,218 tonnes valued at $1,032 million as against 1,65,950 tonnes valued at $589 million in the same period last year, said K. S. Srinivas, Chairman, MPEDA.
There has been a 46% increase in terms of quantity and 75% in terms of value, the communication said.
