Sea incursion plunges Chellanam residents into uncertainty

Scores of families living on the Chellanam coast, especially those on the coast north of Puthenthode near Kannamaly, are in the grip of fear as sea incursion continued unabated on Thursday, with the afternoon hours seeing a more serious situation developing during the high tide.

Areas protected by tetrapod walls were not affected by the high tidal waves resulting in inundation of the coast, said V.T. Sebastian, a resident of Chellanam. He said sea incursion and flooding of homes were reported from Puthenthode, Kannamaly Sree Rama Temple area, water tank and police station areas, Cheriyakadavu, Kattiparambu and Saudi, on the north end of the Chellanam coast close to Fort Kochi.

The residents have been demanding a comprehensive plan to protect the coast between South Chellanam and Fort Kochi, considering the vulnerability of the coast. Chellanam is among the 10 highly sea erosion vulnerable spots identified by the State government along the Kerala coast. The situation has been serious since Cyclone Ockhi hit the Chellanam coast in December 2017.

Mr. Sebastian said no families had been relocated until Thursday due to the sea incursion situation and increasing intensity of rain even as the India Meteorological Department announced that the southwest monsoon hit the Kerala coast on Thursday.