Kochi

Sea cucumbers worth ₹5.45 crore seized

The Lakshadweep Forest Department busted an inter-State sea cucumber poachers’ racket, with the seizure of 486 dead sea cucumbers worth approximately ₹5.45 crore, along with two fishing boats. Seven persons were arrested in this connection on Wednesday night.

The Lakshadweep Marine Wildlife Protection Force watchers of the Thinnakkara anti-poaching camp who were on night patrol around Perumalpar islands caught the seven red-handed. They hailed from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, and West Bengal.

The seized vessels and the arrested persons were taken to the Agatti range office. A Wildlife Offence Report (FIR) has been registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. All the accused will be produced in Amini Island JMFC courts, said a press release.

