Sea conditions improve, but Kannamaly still faces flood threat

July 12, 2022 22:17 IST

Rain affects movement of vehicles to the coast to place granite stones

The Kannamaly area in Chellanam coastal village continues to be under the threat of flooding, though sea conditions have improved over the last four days.

Chellanam panchayat president K.L. Joseph said sea level continued to remain high, and Kannamaly and Cheriyakadavu areas did not have any seawalls. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), which is engaged in casting and deploying tetrapods to contain sea erosion, had reached out to people in the most affected areas. But, the movement of heavy vehicles to the coast to place or reassemble granite stones had been hit due to heavy rain, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is still a threat of flooding if the weather condition worsens,” said Mr. Joseph, adding that heavy winds had subsided over the last four days preventing sea incursion. He said 18 houses near the seashore remained empty, as residents had shifted to relatives’ homes fearing further flooding.

ULCCS sources said the casting of tetrapods had been reduced as rough sea conditions prevented their deployment. The movement of trailers carrying tetrapods to the seashore had been hit with the land remaining wet.

Approximately, 1.8 km of the coastal segment has been covered by the deployment of tetrapods. As many as 24,276 tetrapods weighing two tonnes each and 20,018 weighing 3.5 tonnes each have been cast so far. Of them, 7,843 tetrapods weighing 3.5-tonnes each and 8,419 tetrapods weighing two tonnes each have been deployed so far. The work could have progressed further if the weather condition permitted, sources added.