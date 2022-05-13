SDPI, PFI extremist outfits but not banned: HC

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) are “extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence” that were not banned in the country, the Kerala High Court has observed.

Justice K. Haripal made the observation while dismissing a writ petition filed by the wife of slain Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Sanjith of Palakkad, seeking a CBI probe into the killing.

The court noted that the petitioner was not justified in seeking transfer of investigation to the CBI while considering the circumstances of the case and the investigation in its totality.

The investigating officer of the case had stated that the State or national level leaders of the organisations were not involved in the crime. It seemed that the investigation was being conducted by the State police in a most effective manner, and they had identified the persons who had executed the heinous act and also persons who hatched criminal conspiracy. The prime accused had been arrested and the final report laid with least possible delay, the court noted.

The court, which asked the State Police Chief to review the progress of the investigation till the arrest of all the accused, had also asked the official to file periodic reports to the court.

The court will consider the report of the State Police Chief on May 30.

Sanjith was killed on November 15, 2021 and five SDPI activities were reportedly involved in the murder.