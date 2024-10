The Ernakulam district committee of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Tuesday staged a protest against what it termed as “the police some times facilitating the political agenda of the RSS in Kerala.”

SDPI district general secretary Ajmal K. Mujeeb told the media that the party would organise programmes as part of its month-long peoples’ vigilance campaign. The role of a high-ranking police officer in the issue must be probed, he said.