SDPI Ernakulam district committee to hold ‘Red Alert’ march demanding decommissioning of Mullaperiyar dam

Published - August 13, 2024 08:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The district committee of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will hold a ‘Red Alert’ march from September 18 demanding the decommissioning of the Mullaperiyar dam, SDPI Mullaperiyar Samara Samithi chairman Aloysius Kollannur has said.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Kollannur said allowing a dam with a life of only 50 years to operate for 130 years without any safety precautions posed a threat to the lives of the people in five districts. The government was moving slowly despite knowing that decommissioning of the dam was the only permanent solution to the issue, he added.

The SDPI will hold a campaign demanding the decommissioning of the dam from August 15 to October 3, and the Red Alert march from September 18. The march that will start from Chappath, the originating point of Mullaperiyar, will wind its way across various constituencies in Ernakulam before culminating in front of the Collectorate on October 3.

As part of the march, seminars, conferences, signature collection, door-to-door campaign, street plays, submission of memoranda to people’s representatives, gathering of victims of disasters, and preparatory training would also be held, said Mr. Kollannur.

