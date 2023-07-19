ADVERTISEMENT

SC/ST panel settles 67 complaints

July 19, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Four complaints referred to authorities for spot visit before submission of a report

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes settled 67 out of 87 complaints considered on Wednesday, the first day of a two-day sitting of the commission here held at the District Planning Committee hall. Commission Chairman B.S. Maoji, members S. Ajayakumar, and Adv. Soumya Soman were part of the panel proceedings, said a press release here. Four complaints were referred to the authorities for spot visit before submission of a report. Seven complaints were received at the venue of the sitting.

The complaints were heard at three benches at which the complainants, opposite parties, and officials participated. The complaints covered areas such as boundary disputes, encroachments, disputes over right of way as well as instances of attacks on members of SC/ST communities. The adalat will continue on Thursday.

