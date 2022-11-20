SC/ST Development Officer submits report to Ernakulam Collector

November 20, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

District Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development Officer K. Sandhya on Saturday submitted a report to District Collector Renu Raj on allegations against the officer by a resident of the post-metric boys’ hostel.

The officer and the resident tutor had reached the hostel ahead of the Deputy Director’s inspection on Friday. The resident blocked the officer when she was about to visit the girls’ hostel in the neighbourhood after she was informed that the Deputy Director would be late to arrive.

The officer’s driver who tried to capture this in the mobile phone camera was allegedly attacked by the resident before the officer was also attacked. According to the report submitted by the officer, when the driver tried to take the vehicle out, the resident slammed the gate towards the car. Following this, both the officer and the resident had filed petitions with the central police.

On November 3, the resident had allegedly locked up Ms. Sandhya and employees in a room in the hostel for around three hours demanding action against the steward in charge of the hostel. He alleged that harassment by the steward had driven him into the brink. She was freed only after she agreed to take action, and the steward now remains suspended. The resident was ousted from the hostel on the directions of the Director of the department.

