SC/ST aspirants seek extension of deadline for UG admissions

18 August 2020 19:51 IST

COVID-19 curbs prevented many students from submitting applications for courses

Students belonging to the SC/ST communities have urged the universities and colleges in the State to extend the deadline for registration to the undergraduate courses for the new academic year in view of the hurdles they continue to face owing to the pandemic crisis.

With the deadline for admission to various universities being fixed as this month, the aspirants fear that they may lose out an opportunity to pursue an academic course of their choice in the 2020-21 academic year.

“Due to the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 crisis, many students, especially those belonging to the SC/ST categories in particular, have not been able to register and submit their applications for admissions this year. An extension of the deadline for registrations set by universities and autonomous colleges will help the students gain admission,” said M. Geethanandan, co-ordinator of Gothra Mahasabha.

In a letter sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on behalf of Adishakthi Summer School collective that works for the uplift of Adivasi students, Mr. Geethanandan said that the universities and autonomous colleges should publish the details of allotment of seats under the SC/ST reservation category on their websites.

“It should be also published in the media so that students are equipped with the necessary information. While universities and autonomous colleges are supposed to publish these details and maintain transparency on the SC/ST allotment process, this has not been followed for the 2020-21 admissions,” he said.

Mary Lidiya, coordinator of Adishakthi Summer School, urged the universities and colleges not to convert the seats reserved for the students of the SC/ST communities into seats under the general category until the last leg of the admission process. “It will maximise the possibility of all aspiring students to secure admissions in the colleges of their choice,” she said.

The students have also requested the authorities to conduct the Save-a-Year (SAY) exam immediately as several students in the tribal regions could not make it to the Plus Two exams held amidst the lockdown period. “We will lose an academic year, if its delayed further,” they said.