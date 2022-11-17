Scribe passes away

George K.J., 54, Senior Assistant Editor, The New Indian Express, Kochi, passed away here on Thursday. He had been undergoing treatment for nearly a fortnight.
Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
ADVERTISEMENT
A native of Kadampanad, Pathanamthitta, he also worked for Khaleej Times, Gulf News (both in Dubai), Deccan Chronicle (Kochi) and The Tribune (Chandigarh).
He is survived by wife Preethi George and son Adithya Jona George.
ADVERTISEMENT