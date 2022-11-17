Scribe passes away

November 17, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

George K.J.

George K.J., 54, Senior Assistant Editor, The New Indian Express, Kochi, passed away here on Thursday. He had been undergoing treatment for nearly a fortnight.

A native of Kadampanad, Pathanamthitta, he also worked for Khaleej Times, Gulf News (both in Dubai), Deccan Chronicle (Kochi) and The Tribune (Chandigarh).

He is survived by wife Preethi George and son Adithya Jona George.

CONNECT WITH US