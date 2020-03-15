Screening to be intensified to check community spread

KOCHI

15 March 2020 01:31 IST

Focus on major bus terminals and railway stations

Screening will be intensified in the district, with focus on major bus terminals and railway stations to check community spread of COVID19, said V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture, here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the screening facilities at the international terminal at the Cochin international airport, he said it would not be just airport and seaport facilities that would be screening passengers. Instructions have been issued to bus owners conducting inter-State services to have limited bus stops — one in a district — so that it becomes easy to screen passengers, the Minister said.

Domestic terminal

Screening has begun at the domestic terminal of the Cochin international airport to check community transmission, he said.

Over 60,000 passengers were screened in the last couple of days at the airport. On Saturday alone, 30,000 passengers were screened, Mr. Sunil Kumar said. Passengers alighting from aircraft are screened on the bridge itself and advised hospital observation if required.

Help desks opened

Three railway stations in the district, South, North and Thripunithura have set up help desks providing information on COVID-19.

On an average the help desk attends to 10 enquiries.