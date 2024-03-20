ADVERTISEMENT

Screening committee to look into the issues relating to arms deposit, EC tells HC

March 20, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that a screening committee has been constituted to look into depositing of licenced arms, before the Lok Sabha elections.

The Commission also submitted that those who were having arm licences were entitled to seek exemption from the government and Election Commission orders in this regard, if they wanted to retain arms during the election period.

The submission was made by the counsel for EC when the petition filed by Johney Thomas of Kottayam challenging a direction given to him to deposit his licensed arms before the Lok Sabha polls came up for hearing. The petitioner submitted that he took the arms licence for protecting his life and crops.

