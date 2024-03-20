GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Screening committee to look into the issues relating to arms deposit, EC tells HC

March 20, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that a screening committee has been constituted to look into depositing of licenced arms, before the Lok Sabha elections.

The Commission also submitted that those who were having arm licences were entitled to seek exemption from the government and Election Commission orders in this regard, if they wanted to retain arms during the election period.

The submission was made by the counsel for EC when the petition filed by Johney Thomas of Kottayam challenging a direction given to him to deposit his licensed arms before the Lok Sabha polls came up for hearing. The petitioner submitted that he took the arms licence for protecting his life and crops.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.