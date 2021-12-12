Scrappage policy may put brakes on services of old private buses in Ernakulam

The number of private city service buses in Kochi is set to fall from the present 600 as ageing buses are likely to be scrapped next year. H. Vibhu

With around 100 of the total 600 city-service private buses expected to attain the age of 15, their ‘superannuation age’, by 2022, the fear is rife that there will be considerable depletion of their fleet in a year’s time.

The implementation of the National Automobile Scrappage Policy from April 2022, which hiked by eight times the fee to renew the fitness certificate of vehicles that are over 15 years old, will be a testing time for the bus sector in Ernakulam district and possibly the entire State, said stakeholders in the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and in the private bus sector.

They attributed this to considerable number of bus operators purchasing new buses from 2005 to 2007, in keeping with the economic and real estate boom that Kerala, and particularly Ernakulam district, witnessed during that period.

Three chances

Expressing deep concern at the number of private buses in Kerala falling from over 30,000 a decade-and-a-half ago to just around 12,000 at present, M.B. Satyan, the president of Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ Federation, said 15-year-old buses would have to be scrapped from 2022, unless operators maintained them in good condition. “Each such bus would have three chances to pass an automated fitness test done by an agency certified by the Central government. A bus that fails the third time will have to be scrapped.”

This could have an impact on Kerala’s fast-dwindling private bus fleet, especially so in Ernakulam, where any reduction in availability of public transport results in people thronging already-congested roads in private vehicles. Same is the case with buses that operate in rural areas, where relatively older buses are more common. The way out is to either ensure proper and timely upkeep of buses to extend their life by another few years or replace ageing buses with new ones, he added.

Engine reconditioning

An office-bearer of a city-based bus operator association said the service life of most buses can be increased by another few years, if approximately ₹2 lakh is spent to overhaul their key components. Of this, ₹1.25 lakh would have to be spent for engine reconditioning alone, to replace the pistons and bearings of the engine. The rest would have to be spent to replace rusted body panels and to do up the interiors. The increase in price of CNG to over ₹70 per kg has, of late, come to act as a disincentive against retrofitting a CNG kit that costs around ₹5 lakh, he said.

Ernakulam RTO P.M. Shabeer said both commuters and bus operators would have to keep their fingers crossed on the implication of the new scrappage policy. The KSRTC could step in by augmenting its fleet in the city, he said.

All stakeholders confided that the policy would bring about a qualitative change in the public transport sector, since rickety buses do not stand a chance to pass the automated fitness test.