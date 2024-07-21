ADVERTISEMENT

Scrap shop gutted in fire in Kochi

Published - July 21, 2024 12:57 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A scrap shop in Ward 2 of Cheranalloor panchayat was almost fully gutted in a fire on (July 19) Friday around 11 p.m.

Six units from Eloor, Aluva, North Paravur, Gandhi Nagar, Club Road and Thrikkakara fire stations had to sweat it out for over three-and-a-half hours before the blaze could be completely doused.

“Firefighting was tough as the shop had all sorts of scrap materials, including metals and plastics. What triggered the fire remains unknown,” said sources from the Fire and Rescue Services department.

Rini Shoby, ward member, said it was indeed a major fire outbreak and that the shop, which was fairly large, was almost completely gutted. It is learnt the shop was not insured.

