GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scrap shop gutted in fire in Kochi

Published - July 21, 2024 12:57 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A scrap shop in Ward 2 of Cheranalloor panchayat was almost fully gutted in a fire on (July 19) Friday around 11 p.m.

Six units from Eloor, Aluva, North Paravur, Gandhi Nagar, Club Road and Thrikkakara fire stations had to sweat it out for over three-and-a-half hours before the blaze could be completely doused.

“Firefighting was tough as the shop had all sorts of scrap materials, including metals and plastics. What triggered the fire remains unknown,” said sources from the Fire and Rescue Services department.

Rini Shoby, ward member, said it was indeed a major fire outbreak and that the shop, which was fairly large, was almost completely gutted. It is learnt the shop was not insured.

Related Topics

Kochi / fire / disaster and accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.