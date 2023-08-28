Scrap collector arrested on charge of theft in Kalamassery

August 28, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested on charge of stealing laptops from a women’s hostel in Kalamassery.

The arrested person was identified as Imran Mondel, 26, of Murshidabad in West Bengal. The accused, who used to collect scrap materials from Kalamassery and nearby areas, allegedly pulled off the theft on August 23.

He had allegedly entered the hostel premises on the pretext of collecting scrap when the inmates were away. He then reportedly sneaked into the rooms and stole three laptops and other articles worth ₹12,000.

The Kalamassery police who were on the lookout for the accused based on CCTV footage then received a tip-off about the location of the accused. He was arrested from a scrap godown at Chalikkavattom where he was reportedly hiding. The accused had several theft cases against him, the police said.