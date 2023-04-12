Scourge of public dumping waste continues unabated in Kochi

April 12, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Stricter enforcement and heavier fine seem to have done little to check the menace of dumping waste wrapped in plastic covers in public places in Kochi.

In the short period since the fire outbreak at the Brahmapuram plant that disrupted waste collection and disposal in the city last month, the Kochi Corporation has issued notices for fine worth ₹54 lakh for indiscriminate dumping of waste — both food and non-biodegradable — in public places.

Notwithstanding the enforcement regime, the menace remains as reflected in the High Court’s observation on Tuesday that roads in the city resembled the Brahmapuram dumping yard.

“Fines were imposed in cases including those detected through CCTV and the ones caught red-handed by our squads. We have deployed four mobile squads for enforcement against public dumping of waste in addition to squads at the health circle level. Fine ranging from ₹500 to thousands is being slapped depending on the quantum of waste found dumped,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar who said it was for the police and the Motor Vehicles department to seize vehicles used for waste dumping since the Corporation had no authority to do it.

He said the Corporation had removed tonnes of waste dumped in public places in the immediate aftermath of the Brahmapuram fire and in the days since then. The non-biodegradable waste among mixed waste so dumped often contains very low percentage of plastic that is good enough for recycling.

But as soon as the waste is removed, it keeps reappearing. So widespread is the problem that the Corporation is often compelled to divert Haritha Karma Sena volunteers for segregating and removing waste from public spaces that in turn disrupts waste collection from households as vouched by the Nava Kerala Mission authorities.

Cultural change

“What is needed is a cultural change through concerted efforts by all stakeholders. A small section resorts to this illegal practice, and the public, including residents’ associations, should single them out,” said Mr. Anilkumar.

Apartment complexes

The Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (EDRAAC), however, claimed that residents’ associations had little to do with such illegal dumping. “Residents of apartment complexes are mostly to blame for it. Out of the 700-odd apartments in Kochi, a majority have no waste disposal facility. Addressing it will take time, and appropriate action should be taken by taking every one into confidence,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president, EDRAAC.

He added that EDRAAC had made a proposal in November last year to the Corporation Secretary and the Mayor for making treatment of kitchen waste the responsibility of residents. It proposed distributing bio-pots to residents and converting waste into manure, which in turn was to be used for promoting backyard farming. But till now, the Corporation has not responded to it,” Mr. Prabhu said.