Scooterist’s death triggers row in Ernakulam

The death of a scooterist on Thursday after getting injured in an accident at Chalackal on the Aluva-Perumbavoor route on August 20 triggered a controversy after local residents alleged that a pothole had caused the accident.

The residents have been protesting against the poor condition of the road since the accident occurred. The deceased was identified as Kunjumuhammed, 74, of Kunnathukara, Marampilly. He had been in critical condition since the accident.

However, the Aluva East police are yet to register a case as preliminary reports had indicated that the man had health issues such as blood pressure. The family of the deceased was not interested in going ahead with the case, said a senior police officer.

However, P.A. Mehboob of Keezhmadu Panchayat Poura Samrakshana Samithi said Kunjumuhammed was injured after falling into a pothole, and the arguments of the police were baseless.