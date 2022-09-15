Scooterist’s death triggers row in Ernakulam

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 15, 2022 21:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The death of a scooterist on Thursday after getting injured in an accident at Chalackal on the Aluva-Perumbavoor route on August 20 triggered a controversy after local residents alleged that a pothole had caused the accident.

The residents have been protesting against the poor condition of the road since the accident occurred. The deceased was identified as Kunjumuhammed, 74, of Kunnathukara, Marampilly. He had been in critical condition since the accident.

However, the Aluva East police are yet to register a case as preliminary reports had indicated that the man had health issues such as blood pressure. The family of the deceased was not interested in going ahead with the case, said a senior police officer.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, P.A. Mehboob of Keezhmadu Panchayat Poura Samrakshana Samithi said Kunjumuhammed was injured after falling into a pothole, and the arguments of the police were baseless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app