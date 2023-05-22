ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists visit sites to ascertain feasibility of NEERI technology for rejuvenation of waterbodies

May 22, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An expert team from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) has carried out a study based on a directive issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to deploy phytorid wastewater treatment technology developed by the agency for the rejuvenation of waterbodies polluted by illegal sewage dumping.

The two-member team of scientists from the institute conducted a site assessment on select polluted stretches in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram in the second week of May. The Southern Bench of the tribunal had asked the government to implement temporary measures like phytorid wastewater treatment technology while stating that projects to rejuvenate canals could not be kept pending forever.

NEERI technology being considered for rejuvenation of Pallikallar river, Perandoor canal

The scientists from NEERI were accompanied by officials representing various departments and agencies including the Kerala Water Authority, Suchitwa Mission, Haritha Keralam Mission, Kochi Water Metro Ltd., Irrigation department and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board. The team inspected Perandoor and Edappally canals; Pallikallar stretch in Karunagappally; Manichithodu, Ashtamudi lake; and sewage pumping stations in Pattom, Pattoor, Kannamoola and Rajaji Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram.

The scientists held discussions with officials on various aspects of the phytorid technology and its feasibility. The technology involves a constructed wetland exclusively designed for treatment of municipal, urban, agricultural and industrial wastewater.

The system uses certain specific plants that can absorb nutrients directly from wastewater but do not require soil. These plants act as nutrient sinker and remover. Though the initial cost of construction of the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) tank was high, the operational and maintenance cost would be low. Nearly four months are required to set up a facility.

