Scientists slam cow dung claim

The Breakthrough Science Society has said a “politically motivated RKA (Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog) was pushing” pseudo science by claiming that cow dung cake blocked harmful radiation and that keeping cow dung cake on mobile phones was effective against radiation.

The statement came in response to a “fantastic claim” in October 2020 by the national commission for cows that cow dung cakes blocked harmful radiation and that it was scientifically proven. Chairperson of the Commission for Cows Vallabhbhai Kathiria was questioned by more than 600 scientists, who also protested against the cow commission chairman’s statement.

The Breakthrough Science Society said that the reply to their letter was “comical”. The scientists had also questioned the claim by the head of the department of physics at the Saurashtra University, Mihir Joshi, that cow dung chip was analysed. The analysis and the test report from the Saurashtra University “violates all norms of scientific procedure”, the Breakthrough Science Society said in a statement here on Monday.