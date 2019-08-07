Scientists mull limits on sardine fishing

Scientists from various institutions who gathered here on Tuesday under the aegis of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) to consider a near collapse in Indian oil sardine fisheries said they would have to make further studies before recommending whether temporary restrictions would be required to revive the stock.

At the end of a day-long national symposium in which scientists from various disciplines participated, CMFRI director A. Gopalakrishnan told reporters that sardine catch across India had decline over 50% between 2017 and 2018.

Oil sardine is a commercially important species, pivotal to economic and food security in the State and the scientific community is worried about the sharp fall in landings.

The restrictions could include limiting the catch as well as present restrictions on juvenile fishing. However, a decision on the issue can be taken only after further studies on issues at hand, which include climate change, the effects of El Nino, fish migration and overfishing.

Scientists also expressed the opinion that with sardine catch decline, the minimum legal size for catching the fish could be raised from 10 cm to 15 cm.