Scientist N. Gopalakrishnan passes away

April 28, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

N. Gopalakrishnan, 67, founder of the Indian Institute of Scientific Heritage (IISH) and former scientist at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), died in Kochi on Thursday evening. He was under treatment for cardiac-related ailments and collapsed at his residence at Thripunitura around 8 p.m. The cremation was held on Friday.

He had delivered controversial lectures on Indian heritage and philosophy in the country and abroad. Bharatiya Vicharadhara and Eashwarasankalpam are among the books penned by him.