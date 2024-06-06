Scientific investigation sought into Periyar fish kill

A scientific investigation into allegations of dumping untreated wastewater through channels and underground tunnels from industrial units into the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar and the setting up of a dyke wall along with a walkway through the region, are among the recommendations in the report on mass fish kill submitted by the Ernakulam district administration before the government.

The report was submitted by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh before the Chief Secretary based on preliminary assessment by Sub Collector K. Meera, after holding consultations with stakeholders.

The report recommended that a detailed project report for the dyke wall and the inspection walkway be prepared on a priority basis. The survey of the river ‘poramboke’ land for the projects has to be completed in a time-bound manner. The diaphragm wall will be supplemented by the walkway across the bank to help officials monitor the region regularly. It should have proper lighting and CCTV facilities for continuous monitoring. The report suggested constituting a committee with representatives of the departments of Irrigation and Fisheries and State Pollution Control Board and local bodies along the downstream of the river for the scientific management of shutters at the Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge.

The Irrigation department responsible for maintaining water flow has to properly communicate the date and time of opening of shutters to the committee. The introduction of a protocol for reporting and investigating fish kill incidents at the State-level was also recommended.

This was based on the inference that current sampling and testing methods for such events lack regulation causing delays in the initial response.

The report recommended deployment of modern techniques such as a ground penetrating radar to confirm allegations by fishermen that untreated wastewater from industries was regularly dumped into the river. This has to be done along the 3-km-long industrial belt, it added.